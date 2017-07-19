3 arrested in San Carlos Park homicide

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. Three arrests have been made in the death of a 23-year-old man who was killed last week, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dejerion Jamar Stewart, 22, of the 3200 block of 17th Street West in Lehigh Acres, Christopher Daniel Ward Jr., 21, of the 1700 block of Raleigh Street in Fort Myers, and Rodney Stephon Ivery, 21, of the 2700 block of 22nd Street in Lehigh Acres, are accused of killing Jonathan Delices of North Port on July 11.

“The three individuals arrested for this senseless murder will now be held accountable for their crimes,” Sheriff Mike Scott said. “I am proud of our detectives for their hard work and dedication to deliver justice to the family of Jonathan Delices.”

The murder took place on the 19000 block of Pine Run Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to the area near Three Oaks Parkway after receiving a call that shots were fired.

All three are facing homicide charges. Ward is also facing two counts of failure to appear in court.

Stewart was also arrested in 2012 and accused of killing Chinese food delivery driver Zhi Wei Huang of Lehigh Acres, but a grand jury chose not to indict him. Stewart was 17 at the time of the arrest.