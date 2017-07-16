Flooding blocks portion of Airport Pulling Road in East Naples

EAST NAPLES, Fla. A portion of Airport Pulling Road is closed Sunday evening due to flooding from storms, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Please use caution near Airport Pulling Road and US 41. Airport is closed due to flooding at that intersection following today's storms. — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) July 16, 2017

Deputies advise motorists to exercise caution near the intersection of Airport Pulling Road and U.S. 41, according to the tweet.

It’s unclear when the intersection will reopen.

No further information is immediately available.