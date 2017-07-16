Flooding blocks portion of Airport Pulling Road in East Naples

Published: July 16, 2017 7:35 PM EDT
Updated: July 16, 2017 7:37 PM EDT
MGN

EAST NAPLES, Fla. A portion of Airport Pulling Road is closed Sunday evening due to flooding from storms, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies advise motorists to exercise caution near the intersection of Airport Pulling Road and U.S. 41, according to the tweet.

It’s unclear when the intersection will reopen.

No further information is immediately available.

Writer:Rachel Ravina