$50K bond set for Fort Myers shooting suspect

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 32-year-old man arrested in connection to a weekend shooting near Hendry Street received a $50,100 bond Sunday morning.

Robert Pacheco, of Fort Myers, faces charges of two counts of battery and one count of discharging a firearm in public. He was previously facing an additional charge of use of a firearm by a person under the influence of alcohol, but it was dropped due to lack of evidence.

Pacheco must stay away from the shooting victim, two women involved in the incident and the Downtown House of Pizza at the 1000 block of Hendry Street. He is also required to surrender all weapons.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m Saturday morning near the Downtown House of Pizza, when a physical argument occurred between Pacheco and a group of women, police said. Spencer Gerard Toles, 27, of Naples, tried to break up the fight, but was allegedly shot by Pacheco.

Toles was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. He was discharged Sunday morning.

Pacheco, who attempted to flee the scene, was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Aug. 1.