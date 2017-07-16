Man, 62, killed in Palm Beach Blvd. shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. One person was killed in a shooting Saturday night on Palm Beach Boulevard, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

William Alfred Pohto, 62, died after an argument happened around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Palm Beach Boulevard and Fairfax Road, deputies said.

The community does not appear to be at risk, and the incident has been contained, according to deputies.

Pohto’s role, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear.

The homicide remains under investigation, deputies said.

No further information was immediately available.