Teen dies after being rescued from waters off Boca Grande

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. A 15-year-old boy died Saturday shortly after he was rescued near the lighthouse, the Boca Grande Fire Department said.

The boy was pulled out by a strong current, according to the fire department. It’s unclear how long he was out there before emergency crews were called.

He never made it to the hospital, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The boy has not yet been identified.

No further information is immediately available.