State returns more than $3M in annual unclaimed funds

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Florida Division of Unclaimed Property returned $313 million to Floridians during the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

That’s the highest annual return figure in the program’s 56-year history.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis holds unclaimed property accounts valued at more than $1 billion from accounts in financial institutions and securities.

The funds can also come from tangible property including watches, jewelry and abandoned articles from safe deposit boxes.

Floridians can claim their property at any time, according to the division. Otherwise, the unclaimed money would be used for public education.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, visit www.FLTreasureHunt.org, call 1-88-VALUABLE (888) 258-2253 or (850) 413-5555.