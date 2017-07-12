MangoMania to offer eats, tropical treats at Cape fair
CAPE CORAL, Fla. Mangoes and other tropical fruits may give the orange a run for its money this weekend at MangoMania.
The 21st annual tropical fruit fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the German American Social Club at 2101 Pine Island Road.
Admission costs $6 for adults, $5 for those who purchase tickets in advance and is free for children 10 years old and younger.
For more information, visit the event’s website.
|Reporter:
|John Trierweiler
JohnTrierweiler
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina