EB lanes of Colonial Blvd reopen following Fort Myers crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. At least one person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The wreck between a motorcycle and a minivan happened at around 8:45 a.m. on Colonial Boulevard near Metro Parkway, police said.

The eastbound lanes of Colonial Boulevard were shut down, but reopened just before 11 a.m.

The motorcyclist was injured and was attended by emergency medical services, police said. The extent of his injuries are unclear.

No further information was immediately available.