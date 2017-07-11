Lightning strikes near middle school, Chuck E. Cheese in Collier County

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. A small wooded area near East Naples Middle School and a Chuck E. Cheese were struck by lightning Tuesday.

A small fire ignited near the school after a tree was struck, but Greater Naples Fire Rescue crews quickly put out the flames.

The Chuck E. Cheese at 1000 Immokalee Road was struck less than an hour later.

Smoke was seen in the building, but no injuries were reported.

