Impaired driver leads FHP troopers on chase through 2 counties

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 58-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she was reported driving erratically on Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Kathy Palmer, of Cape Coral, was traveling southbound in a Green Kia Soul near the Luckett Road exit just after 10 a.m., the FHP said. Troopers attempted to stop her, but she continued to drive recklessly and endanger the lives of motorists around her.

Palmer eventually exited the highway at mile marker 107 in Collier County and began driving west on Pine Ridge Road, according to the FHP.

As she tried to turn right on Airport Road, a trooper stopped the Kia using the PIT Maneuver, a pursuit tactic in which a law enforcement vehicle causes a fleeing car to turn sideways.

Palmer was transported to a hospital as a precaution and taken into custody.

She’s currently in custody facing charges of eluding law enforcement, reckless driving and driving while impaired on drugs.

No bond has been set.