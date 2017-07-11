1 person killed at Lee County CVS
FORT MYERS, Fla. One person was killed late Monday night at a CVS Pharmacy on Palm Beach Boulevard, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded at around 10:45 p.m. to the business, located at 14411 Palm Beach Blvd. after receiving a call that shots were fired, the department said.
The scene was contained with no threat to the surrounding community, deputies said.
No further information was immediately available.
|Reporter:
|Kristin Sanchez
kristinwinknews
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina