1 person killed at Lee County CVS

FORT MYERS, Fla. One person was killed late Monday night at a CVS Pharmacy on Palm Beach Boulevard, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded at around 10:45 p.m. to the business, located at 14411 Palm Beach Blvd. after receiving a call that shots were fired, the department said.

The scene was contained with no threat to the surrounding community, deputies said.

No further information was immediately available.