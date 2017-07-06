No bond set for man accused of deadly Fort Myers shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. A man accused of a deadly retaliatory shooting will stay in jail without bond, a judge ruled Thursday.

Taheed Stoner, 37, of Fort Myers, is accused of firing into a house Wednesday on the 3000 block of Thomas Street, striking Dewayne Johnson, 24, and Dwayne Broughton, 45, the Fort Myers Police Department said. Johnson was fatally wounded and Broughton was left with critical injuries.

Vaneesha Natia Kent, 35, of Fort Myers, who was injured in an earlier shooting, told police Stoner, who is her boyfriend, might retaliate for the gunfire that injured her, police said. She was shot as she drove along Thomas Street, according to police.

Stoner is facing charges of homicide, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.