Family of slain Bonita teen plans fundraiser

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. The family of a 19-year-old fatally shot in a home invasion wants help to find his killer.

The public is invited to a fundraiser from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Riverside Park, just blocks away from the home where Jordan Valero was murdered July 10, 2016, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The family plans to collect donations that go toward raising the $5,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

“As the one year mark approaches since Jordan was killed, we want the community to remember that his killer is still at large,” Crime Stoppers Coordinator Trish Routte said. “We are confident that there are people who know much more about what happened to Jordan than they’ve shared with law enforcement.”

Sunday’s “Justice for Jordan” event will feature food vendors, raffles, face-painting, clowns and other entertainment, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous. Tips may also be made online or by submitting a tip through the P3 mobile app.