Englewood company offers guided catamaran tours, educational experience

Published: July 6, 2017 9:14 AM EDT
Updated: July 6, 2017 9:15 AM EDT

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can ride the waves this summer and simultaneously enjoy an educational catamaran tour of Englewood, Placida and Cape Haze.

Riding the Waves offers guided boat tours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 1990 Placida Road. The company is open every day.

WINK News reporter John Trierweiler shared photos of the experience on Twitter:

Reporter:John Trierweiler
JohnTrierweiler
Writer:Katherine Viloria