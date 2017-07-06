Englewood company offers guided catamaran tours, educational experience

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can ride the waves this summer and simultaneously enjoy an educational catamaran tour of Englewood, Placida and Cape Haze.

Riding the Waves offers guided boat tours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 1990 Placida Road. The company is open every day.

For more information, visit their website.

WINK News reporter John Trierweiler shared photos of the experience on Twitter:

A beautiful sunrise as we turn out of Stump Pass and head into the Gulf this morning. #SWFL pic.twitter.com/x4vMrETvkU — John Trierweiler (@JohnTrierweiler) July 6, 2017

This is what we’re cruising around in this morning as we explore our Florida eco system with Riding The Waves! pic.twitter.com/JwTqoqb8Pp — John Trierweiler (@JohnTrierweiler) July 6, 2017