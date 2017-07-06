Cape seeks water-testing volunteers for EPA requirement

CAPE CORAL, Fla. The city is looking for volunteers to help it fulfill an Environmental Protection Agency requirement.

The EPA requires the city test the water at 50 homes for lead and copper every three years.

The tests are a precautionary measure instituted in 1992, and none of the tests since then have shown any problems, said Bob Woods, a water manager for the city.

To volunteer, send the following information to Amanda Novosel at [email protected] or call her at 239-242-3412: