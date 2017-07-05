Weapons stolen from cruiser at Lee County deputy’s home

FORT MYERS, Fla. Weapons were stolen from a patrol car parked at a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy’s home, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy noticed the trunk and rear passenger doors were open around noon Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office. When the deputy looked in the trunk, he saw the weapons were missing.

Below is a list of the sheriff’s office-issued weapons taken from the car:

A 9 mm Heckler & Koch MP5 with a integrated suppressor, Serial number 63103540

A 5.56-caliber Colt AR15, Serial number A0200368

An X2 Taser, Serial number X290045HC

Two .45-caliber Glock 21 magazines

A pair of handcuffs

A duty belt with a drop holster and double mag pouch

These are the deputy’s personal weapons also taken from the car:

A .40-caliber Glock 27 handgun, Serial number GS2806

A .380-caliber Ruger LCP Handgun, Serial number 371321080

The sheriff’s office withheld the name of the deputy and the location of the deputy’s home.