Pregnant Fort Myers woman struck by lightning in fair condition

FORT MYERS, Fla. The pregnant woman who was struck by lightning remained at Lee Memorial Hospital Wednesday morning, but her condition improved, the hospital’s public information officer Pat Dolce said.

Meghan Davidson’s health was upgraded to fair, two days after being in serious condition, according to Dolce.

Davidson was struck by lightning last week and was immediately rushed to the hospital where she delivered her baby boy. The baby was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital and his condition remains unclear.

No further information was immediately available.