Water restored to hundreds after Cape Coral outage

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A water main break interrupted water service Wednesday morning for hundreds of customers near Country Club Boulevard, Cape Coral city spokeswoman Connie Barron said.

The water main break happened at around 6 a.m. on the 2300 block of Country Club Boulevard, Barron said. Water was restored around noon.

The 12-inch line break affected 800 customers along Country Club Boulevard from Nicholas Parkway to Veterans Parkway.

A precautionary boil notice will be issued to those customers.

No further information was immediately available.