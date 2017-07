NAPLES, Fla. A 4-year-old girl drowned in a pool in the Trail Acres neighborhood, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The sheriff’s office was notified around 4 p.m. The girl was unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene near the 100 block of Fifth Street, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation into her death is underway.

No further information is immediately available.