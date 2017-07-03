Family identifies second victim in fiery Englewood crash

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. A second victim was identified Monday morning in the fiery crash that killed four people at Sunnybrook Boulevard and Rosemonte Drive.

Keith Williams was among those who died on Sunday morning, his uncle Keshaun Williams said.

“He always had such a good personality so calm, so nice and everybody loved him,” Williams said. “I would turn around every time someone was talking about him and now he’s gone.”

Family and friends held a memorial on top of the burnt grass where the car went up into flames.

The four young individuals were driving in a 2002 Audi A4 when they ran a stop sign and collided into a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A family of five was inside of the Chevrolet Tahoe at the time of the crash, the FHP said. One of the children was flown to All Children’s Hospital while the other family members were taken to Englewood Hospital with minor injuries.

The child’s current condition is unclear.

Billy Solomon, 20, of Englewood, was identified Sunday by his mother. The identities of the other two victims are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

“I love you, miss you, wish it wasn’t you,” Billy’s younger brother Jesse Rey Soloman said. “I definitely don’t want it to be anybody else, but wish it wasn’t you.”

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live on Facebook at the crash site.