1 injured in Cape Coral shooting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A man was injured in a shooting Sunday night on 24th Avenue, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of NE 24th Avenue, police said.

The victim, whose identity remains unclear, called 911, stated he was shot and then was immediately disconnected, police said. Another call was later received about a man arriving in his car at a fireworks stand at the 700 block of NE 13th Avenue with a gunshot wound.

The victim would not provide any more information about the shooting other than the location, police said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and his condition is unclear at this time.

Two tactical teams responded to the location of the the shooting, where blood was seen on the driveway, and demanded for anyone inside of the home to come out, police said. A male and a female exited the home and were detained.

The identity of the male and female are unclear at this time.

No other victims were found inside of the home, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives do not believe there is any danger to the public.

No further information was immediately available.