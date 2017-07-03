1 injured after hot air balloon crashes into pond near Disney World

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) A hot air balloon carrying 17 people crashed into a retention pond Monday morning near Walt Disney World, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

One person was injured in the crash, which was reported near State Road 429 at Western Way, Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted. The victim was not seriously injured, officials said.

A pilot and sixteen passengers, including some children, were aboard the balloon, authorities said.

“The pilot had to make an emergency landing,” FHP spokeswoman Kim Montes said. “He attempted to land in a field off the Turnpike, but ended up in a retention pond.”

News 6 reporter Mark Lehman said the basket was in the water and most of the deflated balloon was draped across the grass near the southbound lanes of S.R. 429.

All lanes of S.R. 429 are open.

“It was scary. It was really scary,” a passenger told Lehman. “A lot of people were screaming. My girlfriend went underneath it, so I just had to throw my phone away and get her safe. Her dad took care of the little boy.”

No other details, including what caused the emergency landing, are immediately known.