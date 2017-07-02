4 dead, family of 5 injured in Englewood crash

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. Four people were killed and a family of five were injured early Sunday morning following a two-vehicle crash at Sunnybrook Boulevard and Rosemonte Drive.

A 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2002 Audi A4 collided at about 3:35 a.m. after the Audi ran a stop sign, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A family of five from Whitesburg, Ky., were in the SUV: Michael J. Holcomb, 43, Marsha Holcomb, 41, Luke Holcomb, 13, Tori Holcomb, 13, and Kra Holcomb, 10. Luke was flown to All Children’s Hospital while the other family members were taken to Englewood Hospital. All suffered minor injuries, the highway patrol said.

All four people in the Audi, which burst into flames, were killed at the scene, troopers said. Their identities were withheld pending next of kin notification.

Sunnybrook Boulevard was closed between Ocean Spray Boulevard and Regina Drive.