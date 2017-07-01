Fort Myers Miracle’s Saturday game against St. Lucie Mets postponed
FORT MYERS, Fla. Saturday night’s game between the Fort Myers Miracle and the St. Lucie Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather, the Miracle announced in a press release.
Instead, the teams will play two seven inning games as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, starting at 2:00 p.m.
Fans with tickets to the game can exchange their tickets for a future Miracle home game with a similar price.
The twin bill is part of a a four-game series at Hammond Stadium that began Friday night, in which the Miracle shutout the Mets 11-0.
|Reporter:
|Morgan Frances
MorganWINKNews
|Writer:
|Sabrina Lolo