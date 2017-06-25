Crews remove downed plane wreckage from roof of Fort Myers daycare

FORT MYERS, Fla. The remains of a downed plane were removed Sunday morning from the roof of a daycare center on Metro Parkway following a deadly crash.

A Piper PA-28-181 aircraft crashed around 8 a.m. Saturday into Chico’s Daycare on 11215 Metro Parkway following take off from Page Field, officials said.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern uploaded video of crews removing the aircraft from the roof of the building.

The facility was empty at the time of the crash, but the structure suffered significant damage.

The pilot, Anthony Greco Jr., president of the Fort Myers Flying Club, managed to exit the plane before it burst into flames. Greco suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct a further investigation once the remains of the plane are removed.

“Planes are a lot safer than cars, and pilots are very well trained,” said Dan Boggs, a National Transportation Safety Board Investigator. I’ve been a pilot for 22 years and you go through a lot of training.”

Following removal, it will take approximately 10 to 14 days to conduct a comprehensive investigation, according to officials.

The circumstances leading up to the incident and identity of the person killed in the wreck were unclear.