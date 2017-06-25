Bicyclist critically injured following Immokalee hit-and-run

IMMOKALEE, Fla. One person suffered critical injuries in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning near Lincoln Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Geraldo Gariby, 51, of Immokalee, was riding his bicycle on Carson Road Extension, just north of Lincoln Boulevard when the right side mirror of a vehicle struck him, according to the FHP. Gariby was then thrown from his bicycle, which came to rest on Carson Road Extension.

The incident happened around 1:47 a.m., State troopers said. Gariby was not wearing a helmet. He sustained critical injuries and was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

The vehicle was described as either a black Ford pickup truck or small SUV missing its right side mirror, fled the scene in an unknown direction following the crash, according to State troopers. The driver and vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is unclear.

Charges are pending a further investigation, State troopers said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver should call the FHP at (239) 938-1800.