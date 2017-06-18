5,000 gallons of partial wastewater spilled in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A water main leak spilled 5,000 gallons of partial wastewater Friday evening, the Charlotte County Utilities Department said.

The leak happened on the 4100 block of Perch Circle, the department said. Some 1,500 gallons were recovered with a tanker truck and the rest was absorbed into the ground.

Department staff stopped the leak and treated the area with hydrated lime. No storm drains or direct waterways were impacted, the department said.

Rain caused about 45,000 gallons of wastewater to be released from two manholes Thursday night in Port Charlotte. About 2,700 gallons of raw sewage came out of a manhole Wednesday in Naples, also because of rain.

The cause of Friday’s leak was a tree root, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.