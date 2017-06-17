Teens arrested in Collier road rage incident

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were arrested Friday afternoon for his alleged involvement in a road rage incident, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tanner Reidel, of East Avenue, and the girl were driving west in a white Volkswagen Jetta on Vanderbilt Beach Road near Logan Boulevard when they pulled up next to an elderly man after he braked in front of them, deputies said.

The girl threw a soda bottle at the man, striking his driver’s side window and spilling soda all over the man’s black Hyundai Elantra, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim then followed them into a nearby Publix parking lot while on the phone with police.

The girl got out of the Jetta and walked to the victim’s car with a baseball bat while Reidel filmed it, deputies said. Although the victim warned her he was armed, she continued to hold the bat in an aggressive manner.

Fearing for his safety, the victim stayed put in the Hyundai, the sheriff’s office said.

Reidel, who was considered an accessory to the assault, and the girl were taken into custody.

He is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

The girl is not being identified because she is a minor.