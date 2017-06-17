Man killed in Harlem Heights shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. A man was shot and killed Saturday morning at the Lago Del Sol apartment complex, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to 10540 Clear Lake Loop around 10:12 a.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, deputies said.

“Everything was just chaotic, it was absolutely chaotic,” said neighbor Patricia Guessregen.

Witnesses believe the victim was targeted, as one of the suspects was seen hiding behind an apartment building with a weapon resembling an AK-47 shortly before the shooting.

Simultaneously, deputies received a call of a second shooting victim who arrived at another nearby hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

However, the second victim is expected to survive.

This is believed to be an isolated incident that poses no threat to the community, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.