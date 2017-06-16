Fort Myers teen performs at Carnegie Hall – for the second time

FORT MYERS, Fla. At 13, Aurora Badia has twice achieved what some only dream of – performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Aurora was among 41 children from across the globe who performed during the American Protege Vocal Competition’s 10th anniversary on Thursday.

Aurora started signing five years ago.

“We were watching America’s Got Talent and I was like ‘oh I bet I could sing that,'” she said. “My family was like what, can you?”

Her first performance at Carnegie Hall was in December 2016.

“You’re 13 years old and you’re going to perform Carnegie, for not the first but second time? Yes, it’s pretty exciting,” she said.

Here’s Badia’s full performance: