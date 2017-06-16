Arrest not first time Cape arcade owner accused of inappropriately touching minors

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Hao Lin’s arrest this week for slapping the behind of a 16-year-old employee is not the first time the 37-year-old has been investigated by police.

A mother who wants to remain anonymous said Lin, owner of Happy’s Family Fun Center, took a picture of her from the neck down while she celebrated her daughter’s second birthday in 2014.

“It scares me because in today’s society you don’t know,” she said. “What was he taking the picture for? Or what was he going to do with it? Child pornography? Or sex crimes? You don’t know.”

The mother filed a police report, but Cape Coral police said they couldn’t arrest Lin because a crime wasn’t technically committed.

A second report was filed by another underage employee against Lin in October 2016 for touching from behind, but the teenager decided not to press charges.