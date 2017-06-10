Offshore rodeo fishing comes to Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. The Fifth Annual Offshore Rodeo Fishing Tournament will offer participants a unique experience Saturday.

The charity event will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Salty Sam’s Marina & Bootleggers Waterfront Grill on 2200 Main Street. The cost is $250 per angler and the price includes a dinner guest.

There is also a kid’s fishing tournament, expo and lunch with Ronald McDonald from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost per child is $25.

For more information, visit their website.