WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds first press conference since Comey testimony

WASHINGTON (CBS) President Trump on Friday afternoon will hold his first press conference since fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday.

Mr. Trump will appear at a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who is in Washington, D.C., to discuss defense issues with Mr. Trump. But questions about Comey’s testimony are sure to dominate the news conference, after the fired FBI director accused the president and his administration of lying about rank-and-file FBI employees losing confidence in him. Comey also said he had to document conversations with the president out of fear Mr. Trump might later lie about the nature of those conversations.

Mr. Trump personally responded to Comey’s testimony for the first time in a tweet Friday morning, calling Comey a “leaker.” The president’s private lawyer is planning to file a complaint against Comey with the Senate Judiciary Committee and Department of Justice Office of Inspector General over a memo Comey wrote documenting his interactions with the president. Comey gave the memo to a friend, who, in turn, disclosed the memo’s contents to the New York Times. That memo documented a conversation with the president in which Mr. Trump asked Comey to back off on an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The Romanian president, elected in 2014, is in the U.S. to focus on his country’s defense relationship with the U.S.

“Security and defense represent a key component of the U.S.-Romanian strategic partnership,” Iohannis said Wednesday at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in D.C. “As a dependable ally, Romania is doing its share.”

Mr. Trump is meeting with Iohannis at 1:45 p.m., and the joint press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m.