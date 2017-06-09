Lehigh Acres man accused of stealing $60k from charity

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 57-year-old man was accused of stealing more than $60,000 from a nonprofit organization, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Keith Edwards, of Lehigh Acres, was a trustee member at the Lehigh Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Crime Stoppers said. Edwards, who remains at large, was responsible for all monies coming in and out of the organization’s account.

The organization noticed $28,373 was missing in November 2016, Crime Stoppers said. Edwards said it was used to pay bills.

A thorough financial audit was immediately launched from August 2016 through November 2017, Crime Stoppers said. A total of $61,403 in receipts, money orders and bank statements were unaccounted for in the club’s coffers.

Edwards had also written several checks on the club’s account that were payable to himself and cashed them through his personal account, Crime Stoppers said.

Edwards has one prior arrest in Lee County for DUI and has an active warrant for his arrest for violating probation, Crime Stoppers said. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.