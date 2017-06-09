Following son’s killing, SWFL mom starts group for murder victims’ parents

FORT MYERS, Fla. Angela McClary wanted to learn from others who experienced similar pain.

Two years following her son’s murder, she established the Fort Myers-Lee County chapter of Parents of Murdered Children.

“I started the POMC for my healing as well as to help other parents going through the same thing such as I,” she said.

Her son, Deonte Redding, 33, and his half-brother, Zachary Blue, 22, were shot and killed outside a home on South Drive in June 2014.

Their killings remain unsolved.

In Fort Myers, only 24 of the city’s 74 murders were solved within the past five years.

Out of 95 killings investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office within the past five years, only 26 remain unsolved.

WINK News is bringing attention to some of these cases in hope that renewed interest will result in new clues.

The local chapter is currently fundraising up to $1,480 per person to send up to 10 members to the organization’s national conference in California in August. Those interested in sponsoring can send a check to:

Fort Myers, FL-Lee County Chapter Parents of Murdered Children, Inc.

1517 Canton Ave.

Lehigh Acres, Fla. 33972

Anyone with questions can also contact McClary at 239-839-4348.