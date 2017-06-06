Prosecution rests in trial of Punta Gorda murder suspect

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday morning against the man accused of killing a 7-Eleven employee and setting the store on fire.

Michael Russo, 29, faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree arson in the death of Kyle Farishian, 18, whose body was found following the store fire in November 2015.

Before prosecution rested, an FBI computer forensic investigator testified Russo was playing video games every night except the night of the murder and two nights after that.

Jurors also continued to listen to testimony regarding a gas can found at Russo’s home. Another detective testified about Russo cleaning out his car.

The defense continued to argue its case after a judge rejected a defense motion for acquittal.