Pet Pals: Scorch

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Gulf Coast Humane Society is looking for a a little extra help. The organization needs to find volunteers to foster kittens. Scorch is a five-week-old kitten who needs a little love until she is ready to be adopted.

If you’re interested in fostering some lovable animals, call the Gulf Coast Humane Society, call (239) 332-0364.