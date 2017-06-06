Man accused of passing HIV facing murder charges

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) A Toledo man is facing charges of murder after allegedly infecting a woman with HIV and not telling her.

According to police, Ronald Murdock caused the death 51-year-old Kimberly Klempner from HIV.

Josh Klempner, Kimberly’s son, says no judge could give a sentence great enough to make up for his mother’s suffering.

“To be honest with you, I would rather see him under the jail,” Josh Klempner said. “Just because he has done it to more than just my mother.”

Kimberly’s suffering began years before, but the family did not know what was wrong. However, a test later showed Kimberly was HIV positive.

“By the time she found out and by the time everything was said and done, it was way too late any medical help or anything,” Josh Klempner said. “It got her so bad, it just threw her down.”

Josh says Ronald Murdock dated his mother for nearly five years, and that he was the carrier that ultimately is responsible for his mother’s death.

There was another fact Klempner says Murdock neglected to tell his mother. Murdock was married. When Murdock’s wife discovered the affair, she told Klempner that her husband was HIV positive.

“She would have done anything for that man,” Josh Klempner said. “And for him not to come out in the beginning and tell her what was going on was not right.”

Murdock is currently housed in the Lucas County Jail. He will be arraigned Tuesday morning.