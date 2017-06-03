Naples woman seriously injured in hit-and-run

NAPLES, Fla. A 34-year-old woman was seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash Friday night on Wilson Boulevard North, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at around 8:15 p.m. when Jennifer Eagles, of Naples, was walking along the west paved shoulder of Wilson Boulevard North, the FHP said. A Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Wilson Boulevard north of 22nd Avenue when it drove onto the shoulder and struck Eagles.

The driver of the Nissan Altima, who remains at large, continued to travel southbound on Wilson Boulevard North without stopping, the FHP said.

Eagles was taken to North Collier Hospital, the FHP said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.