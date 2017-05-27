UCF student accused of changing grade from F to B

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) A 22-year-old student is accused of sneaking into a building and illegally logging into a Florida university’s grading system to change his failing grade to a B.

Sami Ammar turned himself in at the Orange County Jail in Orlando on Wednesday and now faces a felony charge of accessing a computer without authorization.

His father declined to talk to the Orlando Sentinel, saying only that the charge is “an allegation.”

University of Central Florida professor Chung Young Chan became suspicious when he got a confirmation from a program he uses to log grades on May 4. He checked the grades and saw Ammar suddenly had a B instead of an F in the Electronics I class.

University police later identified Ammar on surveillance video at the Mathematical Sciences Building.