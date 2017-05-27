FGCU wins 2, advances to ASUN baseball championship

DELAND, Fla. After beating Lispcomb University 3-1 earlier in the day, the FGCU baseball team defeated Kennesaw State University Friday night 6-5 in walkoff fashion.

The victory marks the team’s Division I program record 40th win of the season.

Kennesaw jumped ahead in the first inning with three singles, including an RBI, to give the Owls a 1-0 lead.

The Eagles responded with an RBI single from Marc Coffers in the bottom of the first to tie the game.

A bases-loaded hit by pitcher and a second single from Coffers put FGCU ahead 3-1. Coffers then hit another RBI in the fourth with a sacrifice fly to right field with the bases loaded, extending the Eagles’ lead 4-1.

Matt Reardon then hit an RBI sacrifice single to deep center in the bottom of the sixth to score Gage Morey, making to 5-2 game.

However, Kennesaw fought back in the seventh with an RBI single from David Chabut and two-RBI single from Austin Upshaw to tie the game 5-5.

The game remained tied until Matt Reardon’s bases-loaded RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, capping the score at 6-5.

FGCU will face Jacksonville University Saturday for the ASUN championship at 1 p.m.

