Collier man arrested for allegedly stalking neighbor

NAPLES, Fla. An 18-year-old man is accused of stalking his neighbor and fellow student from Gulf Coast High School, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Diego Gutierrez, of Summit Place Drive, was arrested Friday after he and two others attempted to jump the victim near his apartment on Preserve Circle, deputies said.

The victim ran up the stairs and Gutierrez chased after him. Once he got to his apartment, he noticed Gutierrez leave the area.

This isn’t the first time the victim has been targeted by Gutierrez. The victim’s mother said Gutierrez has come to their apartment before and punched him in the face, according to arrest reports. He’s also slashed his tires and pushed him into the bathroom and fought him at school.

The victim’s mother stated she feared for her son and bought a house on the other side of town to escape Gutierrez.

Gutierrez is now facing stalking charges. He was released from prison on a $25,000 bond.