Punta Gorda officer’s termination appeal denied

Published: May 25, 2017 4:55 PM EDT
Updated: May 25, 2017 5:45 PM EDT

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik on Thursday denied police officer Lee Coel’s appeal of his termination from the force.

The city fired Coel March 9 after an investigation into his role as the trigger man in an August 2016 shooting that killed retired librarian Mary Knowlton at a citizen’s police academy.

He filed an appeal to his termination March 16.

Coel is being charged with first-degree felony manslaughter.

Police Chief Tom Lewis is charged with second-degree culpable negligence, a misdemeanor. He has been on paid administrative leave since the charge was filed.

