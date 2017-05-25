NAACP files ethics complaint against Naples city councilman

NAPLES, Fla. The NAACP has filed an ethics complaint against Naples City Council member Sam Saad.

The filing with the Florida Bar Association alleges a conflict of interest regarding his vote to approve the construction of a 7-Eleven in River Park, the city’s only predominantly black neighborhood. Residents are concerned the store will hurt their property values and create traffic where children walk to school.

Saad’s business relationship with companies acquiring and managing real estate in the neighborhood is the basis for the conflict of interest claim, which alleges he would stand to benefit financially from the store’s construction.

The city voted 4-3 on May 18, 2016, to approve plans for the store, which is now under construction.

Saad has not responded to a request for comment.