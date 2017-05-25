Fatal crash shuts down Gasparilla Road in Rotunda West

ROTUNDA WEST, Fla. A man was killed in a deadly crash, Charlotte County spokeswoman Dee Hawkins-Garland said.

Another woman was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, Hawkins-Garland said.

The wreck shut down Gasparilla Road near Redwood Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Motorists are asked to avoid Gasparilla between Keystone and Appleton boulevards for the next several hours, Charlotte County deputies said.

Traffic is being diverted to the access road between Keystone and Appleton.

No further information is immediately available.