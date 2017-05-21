Fort Myers stabbing suspect held without bond

FORT MYERS, Fla. An 18-year-old man arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing received no bond after appearing in court Sunday morning.

Casino Hill Jr., of Fort Myers, is accused of stabbing and killing a 16-year-old boy early Saturday morning on the 4000 block of Ballard Road. He faces a homicide charge, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Hill will be held without bond until the start of his trial on June 19.

The incident happened around 12:49 a.m., officials said. The victim, later identified as Jimmie Matthews, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Hill was later found at a 7-Eleven on the 1000 block of Ortiz Avenue, according to deputies. He was taken to the Lee County Jail.