FGCU baseball sweeps Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. The Florida Gulf Coast University baseball team swept Kennesaw State University Saturday 13-3, finishing the regular season with nine consecutive conference wins.

The Eagles managed to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the top of the fifth inning with a three-run homer from Eli Lovell. Spencer Levine followed suit with a two-run homer in the sixth. The Eagles then added three more runs in the seventh, making it a 9-3 ball game.

Marc Coffers slammed a three-run homer in the eighth, and Gage Morey scored when Corey Fehribach was hit by a pitch in the top of the ninth.

FGCU will travel to DeLand next week for the ASUN tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Eagles will face the No. 4 University of North Florida on Wednesday at 3 p.m.