FGCU baseball overpowers Kennesaw State in opening game

KENNESAW, Ga. The Florida Gulf Coast University baseball team crushed Kennesaw State University 8-1 in the first game of a three-game conference series Thursday night at Stillwell Baseball Stadium.

The Eagles scored a run in the top of the first inning off a solo home run by Nick Rivera. Richie Garcia then followed with an RBI for FGCU in the top of the fourth. The Eagles added another five runs in the fifth off a solo homer by Marc Coffers, an RBI single from Gage Morey and a three-run home run by Rivera. Julio Gonzalez hit a home run in the seventh, sealing FGCU’s 8-1 victory.

FGCU and Kennesaw State will play the second game of the series Friday at Stillwell Baseball Stadium at 6 p.m.