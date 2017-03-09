Florida Everblades fall to Utah Grizzlies 4-3

ESTERO, Fla. The Florida Everblades were in the hunt for a western conference victory Wednesday night at home against the Utah Grizzlies.

However, the Blades had a slow start as the Grizzlies scoring three goals in the first period. The Grizzlies added two more goals just four minutes later within seconds of each other.

However, Florida’s Dalton Smith managed to get Florida on the scoreboard with a deflection goal from Mike Ferrantino off of Josh Wesley’s shot, making it a 3-1 game.

Utah started off the second period with another goal off an Erik Bradford deflection just 59 seconds into the period, putting the score at 4-1.

The Blades then responded with Ferrantino scoring his second goal of the night off a pass from behind the net from Nelson Armstrong, making it a 4-2 game in Utah’s favor going into the third period.

Mitchell Heard scored another goal for the Blades after slapping the puck off Utah goalie Ryan Fargher’s pad and into the net.

While the Blades fought a hard battle toward the end, they fell to the Grizzlies 4-3.