Patient, 75, accused of attacking North Naples Hospital workers

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. A 75-year-old patient is accused of attacking workers at an emergency room.

Paul Norman Crouse, of 15476 Cortona Way, rose from his wheelchair, elbowed a nurse and put a physician’s assistant in a headlock Sunday at North Naples Hospital, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said. Crouse was arrested and is in custody facing a battery charge.

A hospital employee was trying to help Crouse go to the bathroom when he became belligerent and started cursing, according to deputies.

Crouse was intoxicated, deputies said, though it’s unclear what he had been taking.

His bond amount has not been set.